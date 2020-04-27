Beyoncé and Jay-Z snobbent for the anthem and are cut

On 3 February, stood the edition 2020 of the Super Bowlthe show sports the more expected to be in the States – States opposed to this year The Chiefs of Kansas City to San Francisco 49ers. Shakira and Jenifer Lopez have made the show at the mid – time for that Beyoncé and Jay – Z enjoyed in the forum .

But what did most of the talking, it is the fact that the star pair have not been lifted when Demi Lovato sang the national anthem. This attitude has very quickly created the controversy on the networks . Some feel that it is a message of protest against the government Trump, as had been able to do so Colin Kaepernick during the anthem in 2016, when others take this gesture as a simple lack of respect .

Of political figures were then reacts, in the face of controversy .

“Beyonce and Jay – Z remain seated during the national anthem . . . This lack of respect aside from – she has sung the national anthem and played 2 shows mi – time, but she has not been able to find the strength in it to support Lovato, who has suffered through many difficulties?“

“Wow they act as if our anthem meant NOTHING . Beyonce and Jay Z are a DISGRACE“