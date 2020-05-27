Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the passion stronger than anything

Last Thursday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary in any discretion during a stay in Mexico. Return in images on a super-couple, nothing can stop them.

They are certainly part of these pairs of stars that make you dream. Together for nearly 20 years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have celebrated the 4th of April last their eleventh wedding anniversary in the utmost discretion. According to “People“the two stars are offered a “romantic trip” to Mexico to seal the occasion. “It was a short getaway and the children were not with them. Everything seems to be going better between them, slipped an intrusive. The parents of Blue Ivy (age 7) and twins Sir and Rumi (21 months) will show relatively quiet since the end of their last tour, “On the Run II”, last fall. “After the tour, they wanted to take their time. They were very happy with the way place on the tour, but they were also exhausted. They need to take a little break before talking about new projects”, a-t-on continued.

After a difficult period, exacerbated by the infidelity of the rapper (spreads widely documented in their respective albums released in 2016 and 2017, “Lemonade” and “4:44”), Beyoncé and Jay-Z seem closer than ever, as evidenced by the name of their last album released in 2018, “Everything Is Love”. In 2000, the singer was only 19 years old when she started dating her future husband, then 31 years old. “I would not be the woman I am today without this man. (…) We were friends for a year and a half before having our first date. We spoke on the phone and I think that this has provided a solid foundation in our relationship”, was entrusted by Queen B on the chain OWN Oprah Winfrey in 2013.

“ It was my rule : no question of getting married before my 25 years old “

Their romance was famously confirmed through their collaborations on the hits “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” (2002) and “Crazy In Love” (2003). Willing to take their time while enjoying their success, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were later married in April 2008 in New York city in the most strict intimacy. The singer was 27 years old, the rapper had not yet 40. “There was no hurry, no one was expecting this as I rush to get married. I really think you will not enjoy the same thing 20 years to 30 years. So this was my rule : no question of getting married before my 25 years old. I have the impression that he must first learn to know yourself, know what you want, spend a little time alone and be proud of who you are before sharing it with someone else”, had confided at the time the singer in the magazine “Seventeen” according to “People“.

Reserved, talented, cohesive, committed, determined… Nearly two decades after their first reconciliation, the words are not lacking to describe Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Not surprising, therefore, that they continue still as much a dream of their millions of fans around the world.