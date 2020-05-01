Beyoncé and Jay Z: their surprising gift to Reese Witherspoon after the Golden Globes – News Beyoncé

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have tasted their champagne

Sitting next to Beyoncé and Jay Z, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have had the honor to taste the champagne produced by the famous couple. Indeed, as evidenced by the few images that have been exposed on the Canvas and the details revealed in the american media, the two actresses have been drinking a glass of this famous vintage.

And that’s not all! After the event, a case of this champagne would also have been sent to Reese Witherspoon, at her home. The actress of the series “The Morning Show” has commented on this surprise on her behalf Instagram: “It happened at home, this is the best surprise of Beyonce and Jay Z, could it be read. It is 11: 30 am, we drink champagne. Who cares? It is really good, it is a good way to start the year.”