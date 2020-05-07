Beyoncé and Jay-Z : this blunder that has not gone unnoticed at Golden Globes

This Sunday, January 5, Beyoncé was nominated for Golden Globes for his Spirit, from the film The Lion King. But the ceremony did not go as planned for the singer.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have nothing to envy to the couples Hollywood stars. Together since 2002the two lovebirds now form a beautiful family. In 2012 they welcomed their first child, Blue Ivy, and then five years later their twins Sir and Rumi. Of course, a few infidelities came to disturb their sky without clouds. Of the deceptions of which the singer of 38 years took a long time to épanchée in his album Lemonade. But the two stars of the song have managed to overcome each challenge. Now more welded than ever, they will not make a step without the other. This Sunday, January 5,it is quite natural that they came together for the Golden Globes, where the former Destiny’s Child was nominated for the Best original song with Spiritfrom the movie The lion king. Except that if she has distinguished herself this evening, this is not so much for his song.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z arrive late to the ceremony

No offense to the fans of Beyoncé, the singer was left of the evening without any trophy. Indeed, it is Elton John who won the title that she longed to have with I’m Gonna Love Me Againfrom the movie Rocketman. But the interpreter of Listen it is not distributed with empty hands ! In effect, it keeps the evening a great moment of solitude. The reason for this ? As revealed by reporter Amy Kaufman on his social networks, the heroine of the film Dreamgirls is a late arrival to the ceremony. After having dried the photocall, she pointed the tip of his nose the middle of the speech of the actress Kate McKinnon. All eyes are obviously set on it and her husband of 50 years. Fortunately, the parents of three children and have taken care to wait until the end of the speech before you take a seat at their table…