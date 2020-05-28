Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion back, Drake fall, Future made a nice entry… The classification Billboard of the week

While Lady Gaga has signed a record amazing grace to Rain I his featuring with Ariana Grande, you will now be interested in the classification Billboard of the week. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé win four seats and are first in the standings. In the second position, we find, once again, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj with their remix of Say so. The Weeknd earns a spot, he is 3rd this week. The title Rockstar of DaBaby and Roddy Ricch dates back four seater, they are now 4th. In 5th and 6th position we find Drake, first with Toosie Slide and then with the Future on Life Is Good. Roddy Ricch keeps its 7th position with The Box. Behind him, Dua Lipa gaining a place, like Justin Bieber and Quavo who are now 9th. And finally, it is Circles Post Malone, who occupies the 10th place.

On the side of the top-selling albums in the United States, the Future arrives directly to the ranking in the 1st position with its new album “High Off Life”. Behind him, we find Polo G with “The Goat”. The 3rd and last step on the podium is Lil Baby who earns a place this week. Drake drops to the 4th place with his mixtape “Dark Lane Demo Tapes,”. Da Baby gains a place and is now 5th. He is followed by Lil Uzi vert (6th) and The Weeknd (7th) who have both won two seats. Just as Post Malone with “Hollywood Blessings” who is now in 8th position. And finally, we end with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit at the 9th position and Nav has dropped from 1st to 10th place this week. Until next week, we propose you to discover the top albums of the French week with The Weeknd, Angela, Hatik, Nekfeu, and many other artists.