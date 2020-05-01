Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion unite their voices in favour of the fight against the coronavirus

Beyoncé had already given six million dollars to organizations that serve populations most affected by the pandemic Covid-19 in the United States.

The stars of the hip-hop Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion has released on Wednesday a collaboration whose benefits will be donated to a charitable association in the city of Houston, Texas, they are both from, in the context of the health crisis of the sars coronavirus.

The rising star of the rap Megan Thee Stallion has allied with the queen of pop Beyoncé to resume his song Savageinitially published in march in his album Suga, ranked 10th in the us charts.

“My hips are a tic-toc when I dance”, sings Beyoncé in reference to the video platform TikTok where Savage first gained popularity, which is shared by fans who played a choreography to the rhythm.

“Being a native of Houston, Texas, it means a LOT to me!” published Megan Thee Stallion on his page Instagram. “All of the profits from the song are donated to Bread of Life Houston to support our city during this pandemic,”, she stated.

Beyoncé had already given six million dollars to organizations that serve populations most affected by the pandemic Covid-19 in Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.

At the beginning of the month of April, Megan Thee Stallion had already announced a partnership with Amazon to distribute tablets in a retirement home in Houston.