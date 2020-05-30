Beyoncé and Rihanna seeking justice for George Floyd, “We can’t look away”

AFP “I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism that is rampant in America right now,” says Beyoncé on Instagram after the death of George Floyd.

UNITED STATES-The arrest and indictment of Derak Chauvin for involuntary manslaughter after the death of George Floyd did not calm the tensions. In the night from Friday to Saturday, several centres of the cities are ablaze.

On social networks, many personalities have raised the voices to demand in their turn justice to George Floyd. This is particularly the case of Beyoncé and Rihanna.

On Instagram, the former has published a video in which she expressed her pain in the face of this new police killing. “We need justice for George Floyd. We have all been witness to his assassination in the full light of day. We are broken and disgusted. We can’t normalize this pain. I’m not just talking about people of color. If you are white, black, brown of skin, or anything between the two, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism that is rampant in America at this time”, stating, inter alia, Beyoncé.

Deploring the killings too recurrent and unpunished, Béyoncé adds that even if Derek Chauvin there has been a charge that “justice is still far from having been made”. “More killings, senseless of human beings. Finished to see people of color as less than human. We can’t look away”, she adds.

The singer also posted a photo tribute to George Floyd on the home page of its internet site officile.