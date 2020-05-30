Beyoncé and Rihanna seeking justice for George Floyd

the death of George Floyd have not calmed the tensions. In the night from Friday to Saturday, several centres of the cities are ablaze. On social networks, many personalities have raised their voices to demand in their turn justice to George Floyd. This is particularly the case with singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.” data-reactid=”23″>UNITED STATES-The arrest and indictment of Derak Chauvin for manslaughter after the death of George Floyd have not calmed the tensions. In the night from Friday to Saturday, several centres of the cities are ablaze. On social networks, many personalities have raised their voices to demand in their turn justice to George Floyd. This is particularly the case with singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

On Instagram, the former has published a video in which she expressed her pain in the face of this new police killing. “We need justice for George Floyd. We have all been witness to his assassination in the full light of day. We are broken and disgusted. We can’t normalize this pain. I’m not just talking about people of color. If you are white, black, brown of skin, or anything between the two, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism that is rampant in America at this time,” said Beyoncé.

“Justice is still far from having been made”

Deploring the killings too recurring and unpunished, Beyoncé adds that even if Derek Chauvin there has been an indictment, “justice is still far from having been made”. “More killings, senseless of human beings. Finished to see people of color as less than human. We can’t look away”, she adds.

The singer also posted a photo tribute to George Floyd on the home page of its official website.

Rihanna has also expressed her enormous discomfort. The star explains to be stayed away from social networks because she could not bear to see the video particularly violent arrest of George Floyd.” data-reactid=”31″>On Instagram, Rihanna has also expressed her enormous discomfort. The star explains to be stayed away from social networks because she could not bear to see the video particularly violent arrest of George Floyd.

“Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day has pushed my heart to its limits,” wrote Rihanna, adding, “Derek Chauvin the haunting”.

“Is this what it is p*tain normal ??? If the intentional killing is the result appropriate in the case of “drugs” or “resisting arrest”… what, then, is the consequence appropriate for murder ???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor”, asked she also citing other cases of black people shot by police officers.

P. Diddy, Naomi Campbell or even LeBron James have also paid tribute to the deceased, asking that justice be rendered.” data-reactid=”38″>other stars like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, P. Diddy, Naomi Campbell or even LeBron James have also paid tribute to the deceased, asking that justice be rendered.

