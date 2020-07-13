Beyoncé and the NAACP, are working to ensure that the businesses of african-americans

The singer and artist Beyoncé join the The NAACP to amplify their support to the companies of african americans.

Since some years ago, Beyoncé it is increasingly involved in the cause of black america. After his performance in the Superbowl dressed in Black Panther there are 4 years of age, or after a long and memorable performance Coachella 2 years ago, the artist says. After the death of George Floyd at the end of may, that shook the whole world, Beyoncé had already given their support. The singer promotes the works of artists of the american negroes in their site.

It is through the association BeyGood the singer, who the new has been unveiled. This new partnership with the renowned association in favor of the black and color, comes in support of the veracity of the actions of the singer. The association between Beyoncé and the The NAACP set the donations in several american cities. In fact, if you have a trade, and Houston, Atlanta, Minneapolis, or Los Angeles, you can make a help request in the amount of $ 10,000.

The The NAACPvery vocal against the inequities associated with the color, said : “the challenges of black businesses in u.s., they are currently very underestimated. The effects of the social upheaval in the country, have been in the business of the black american in heart-wrenching situations “. Applications for assistance available from today and will end on the 19th of July 2020. Subsequently, the beneficiaries will be selected on July 31, 2020 and will be announced on the site Beyoncé yes.

It seems that 2020 is an important year for Beyoncé. The singer is also the release of a new album visual “Black is the King”, the 31 of July in Amazon Premium. The album is visually inspired by the film the The Lion King and a tribute to the black families in the united states. The singer takes with fervour his position of intellectual and cultural.