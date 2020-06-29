Beyoncé asks the Blacks to go vote because “their lives depend on it”

Beyoncé has received the humanitarian award at the BET Awards, which celebrates the artists and the athletes of african-americans, this Sunday, June 28, for his charitable work.

The singer was willing to dedicate his award to the protesters who mobilize the united States against racism. “I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers out there, all of my sisters who inspire me, to work and fight for change. Their voices are being heard and to prove to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now, we have one more thing to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote,” he said.

“I encourage you to continue to act, to change and to dismantle a system that is racist and unequal”, he added. “There are people who count on us to stay in the home for the local elections and primary elections that will take place in the united States in the country. We must vote as if our life depended on it, because this is the case.”

“His activism calling for justice for the lives of black people”

The commitment of the artist towards the black community, has also been highlighted by Michelle Obama, who awarded him the prize. “You can see it in everything he does, from his music, which gives voice to the joy of black pain and black, to his activism calling for justice for the lives of black people,” said the former First lady.

In previous editions, the boxer Mohamed Ali, the music producer Quincy Jones and actor Denzel Washington also received the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

Find all the news about the united States HERE