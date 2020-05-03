Beyoncé back, Jul made an announcement unprecedented, Selena Gomez speaks out on Rihanna and Billie Eilish…The little music of the week

This is the time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to miss this week. Let’s start with Selena Gomez who is assigned on Rihanna, Billie Eilish, as well as his last songs. But the big news of the week it is, of course, Beyoncé, who has made its come back ! As usual, Queen Bey has collaborated in secret with an artist who proved a massive hit at the moment : Megan Thee Stallion. It means nothing to you ? It is the interpreter of the tube Savage we hear it everywhere, and now there’s a remix of the track with Beyoncé. You are the hands just below for the thrill.

It continues the news with Gambi who still has teasé a new song via his account Instagram. And this is not the only one to have done so as Vald has also shared a snippet unique on its social networks. From : Keskivonfer unveiled two months ago, the artist had released anything. We are sure that this small, unique should do well for the fans ! And finally it ends with JuL who has announced that his next album would be out in the month of June and that it would be called : “The Machine”. As for the cover, it is the fans of the artist who will ! He has provided an email address created specifically for him to do the proposals. JuL will then share on its networks and this will be his fans who decide. There was only him to do this !