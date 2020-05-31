Beyonce, Barack Obama, Kylian Mbappé…the stars claim to be “justice”

Dozens of personalities are indignant of the death of George Floyd on the social networks.

The emotion and the anger is palpable across the Atlantic. Like millions of Americans, celebrities and athletes calling for “justice” for George Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old died in Minneapolis during an arrest by the police, in the beginning of the week. On Instagram, Beyonce was asked to sign a petition that has already garnered more than 8 million supporters.

Beyonce launches a petition

“We need justice for George Floyd,” said the singer in a video of about fifty seconds, posted in the night from Friday to Saturday. “We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and écoeurés”, she expressed on a background of piano notes. “I’m not talking about people of color. Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I’m sure you feel hopeless of racism that exists in America today. We can no longer look the other way,” added the celebrity, 38-year-old, herself african-american.

A link added on his profile Instagram direct you to his official website, which displays a photo of George Floyd and dominated by the hashtag #Wecantbreathe (“We can’t breathe”), in reference to the last words of Mr. Floyd, begging the white policeman who kept his knee on her neck to release its grip. The petition launched on the website Change.org to seek justice, and to which Beyonce invites users to participate, has already collected 8 million signatures, the petition that had registered the most support in the history of the site, said the latter. It has also been relayed by the singers Ariana Grande and Cardi B.

Barack Obama: “This may not be ‘normal'”

The situation has also reacted to us president Barack Obama, Friday, may 29. “This should not be ‘normal’ in the America of 2020. This may not be ‘normal'”, wrote former us president, in a press release. “If we want our children to grow up in a country that is at the height of its ideals to the larger, we can and must do better”, he added.

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

Rihanna devastated

Other american celebrities are raised to denounce the death of George Floyd. “In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness I felt overwhelmed me,” said the singer Rihanna in a message posted beneath a picture of George Floyd on his account Instagram. “Derek Chauvin haunts me!”, she said about the police officer charged for manslaughter, denouncing “murders and lynchings, day after day”.

The rapper Killer Mike against the “system”

“I’m tired of seeing black men die,” said the rapper with the black american Killer Mike in Atlanta on Friday night, choking back tears during his speech. “We want to see the system that puts in place systemic racism reduced to ashes”, he argued, while calling on protesters across the United States to calm.

Justin Bieber has not supported the images

The singer Justin Bieber has released the video of the arrest, explaining that these images “make him sick” and that the death of George Floyd puts it “in anger”.

Taylor Swift vs. Donald Trump

The american singer Taylor Swift, for her part, was particularly outraged by the remarks of Donald Trump on the riots in Minneapolis. “After having fanned the flames of white supremacy and racism since the beginning of your mandate, you have the nerve to play the moral authority before you threaten [de l’usage] of violence”, wrote the artist’s 30-year-old on his Twitter account. “We’re going to vote for you to hunt in November.”

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Selena Gomez denounces “injustice”

Singer Selena Gomez has also banged her fist on the table to denounce the death of George Floyd. “I’ve spent the last 24 hours to try all to review. Nothing that is said can bring us back. But we can and must all ensure that they are acting. Too many lives of black people we were removed for too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We need to all do better and not stay silent while this injustice continues,” she wrote on Instagram.

Subsequent to countless publications of various personalities, who have held, sharing pictures, or hashtags, to claim once again “justice” for George Floyd and denouncing the everyday racism in the United States.

NO JUSTICE ~ NO PEACE — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) May 30, 2020