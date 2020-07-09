Beyonce Black is the King: the decline of the stereotypes of africans is fast

“It is not a joke constant according to which Africans wake up and see the animals running,” said Bassey, 19, who is studying international relations in the southwestern State of Ekiti. “People are so surprised to learn that we are in the spa. “

In a moment of taking in account the world of race and representation, the trailer of 70 seconds to “Black is the King”, a film inspired by the work of the superstar in the remake of the Lion King 2019 – bounced off the alien .

The project is part of the soundtrack produced by Beyoncé last year, with artists from Nigeria, south africa, Ghana, and Cameroon.

“I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can change the axis of the world and to tell our TRUE history of the generation of wealth and the wealth of the soul which is not counted in the history books,” writes Beyoncé in a publication of Instagram.

The events of 2020 – the renewed focus on the murder of police officers, the death of George Floyd – to make this message more relevant, he added. (The singer recently wrote an open letter to the Kentucky attorney general to urge him to indict the officers involved in the shooting deadly against Breonna Taylor.)

“I wanted to introduce elements of Black history and the african tradition,” said Beyoncé on Instagram, ” with a modern touch and a universal message, and what it really means to find your identity and build a legacy. “

“This story is becoming boring,” wrote one user. “We don’t wake up not with the white chalk on our faces and not live in shacks of blue. “

Another said: “Africa has surpassed what you have just recorded, Beyoncé. “

Some have pointed out that Disney More, which will release the album visual the 31 of July, is not yet available in the african countries.

Others have pointed out that the last three tours of Beyoncé have reached Europe, Australia and South America, but not Africa. (Played a handful of shows across the continent, most recently, at a charity event in Johannesburg in the year 2018.)

This statement after years of frustration at the frequent representation of Africa by the western media as a homogeneous, said Stephanie Boateng, a filmmaker from ghana british in Accra.

The continent has 54 countries and countless cultures – Boateng has spent months and months looking for the Ghana in the Seventeenth century, for a film project – and the creators with the noble intentions that you may lose important nuances.

“We have a beautiful vision, this work of art,” said Boateng on the trailer for Beyoncé, ” but it could be showing a wide view of the continent without really spread here. “

The publicist of the artist, Yvette Noel-Schure, did not respond to requests for comment.

“My point is that in posting this is simply that those who criticize the movie (even before seeing it) say that it is not authentic, angry that B is not really in Africa or that Bey used by african cultures for profit, you are wrong because 1. It is less with the content of the afrocentric “, he wrote. 2. In fact, she took her time, studied the costumes of the african countries and others and not just assembled. ”

Critics including Ruth Chikuma, a student of 22 years in Gaborone, capital of Botswana.

She describes herself as a fan of Beyoncé, but says that she is shocked to see the video.

“There is much more to Africa than lions,” she said, ” and we painted the face in white. “

Chikuma said that she does not recognize herself or her friends in the images of the artist. He completed his studies in the financial and learns the trading of shares. Looking through Twitter to pass the time clouded by a pandemic.

“I am embarrassed by the stereotypes,” he said. “As: is there wifi? We do not live in huts? ”

People just want to be presented in three dimensions, said Paballo Chauke, an employee of the biotechnology, 29 years of age, in Cape town, south africa, who expressed their frustration for a long time. Twitter.

Chauke, who is also a fan of Beyoncé, said he saw the video and immediately thought of their interactions with the Americans over the years.

They mean well,” he said, but sometimes they ask questions such as: do you know Ghana?

It is approximately 5,000 miles from South Africa.

“If you show horses, show also Lamborghini,” said Chauke. “If they show the savanna, it also shows the skyscrapers. “