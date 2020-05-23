Beyoncé: Blue Ivy is loose on the title of his mother – Actu Beyoncé

Blue Ivy is walking on the footsteps of his mother? For the past few years, the small daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has become a real star. Multiplying the number of public appearances in parades, awards nights or other, this is always noted. This time, internet users have exploded with this video of the little girl.

During this excerpt, filmed by her stylist personal, Blue Ivy is loose and dance proudly on the title of his mom, “MOOD 4 EVA”. His dance moves, refined and graceful reminiscent of those of Beyoncé, the likeness of mother/daughter is striking.