Beyoncé broke out on the anniversary of Shakira – Actu Beyoncé

The beginning of the month is starting off strong for Shakira ! A few days ago, she and Jennifer Lopez have filled the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, during the mid-time of the Super Bowl. A benefit that has been followed in the world. On stage, the two bombs Latin gave it their all. Praised by many artists after the show, the interpreter of “Waka Waka” has continued with the festivities.

Born 2 February, the singer had a brilliant idea! In fact, all of his relatives were present for this big match, the perfect opportunity to all get together to celebrate his birthday as it should be. Photos and videos of the evening were of course shared. On one of them, we can see Beyoncé.