Beyoncé calls her fans to vote to end a system of ” racist and unequal “

Beyoncé is not expressed often on political topics, but when it does, it is always with the commitment. On Sunday, the star of 38 years, was honored at the BET Awards, an annual ceremony during which one of the personalities of the African-American and foreign are given. When you receive the “humanitarian award” after a warm introduction from Michelle Obama, the interpreter of the “Black Parade” was held to encourage fans to go to the polls, ” as if [leur] life depended on it “, to start the dismantling of a system of ” racist and unequal.”

“My little girl, I just want to say — you inspire me. You inspire all of us” — Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama, Beyoncé presents with the horizon of the year 2020 Humantarian Award in the #BETAwards Congratulations Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/Y3Fjhq3KeY — People Are Pissed (@LiddleSavages) June 29, 2020

“You can prove to their ancestors that their struggles were not in vain “

Speaker, nearly a month after the tragic murder of George Floyd, of this ceremony is, of course, allow that celebrities are rewarded again in the protests, “Black Lives Matter” in the last few weeks. “I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers out there, to all my sisters who are inspired to work and fight for change “, which was launched Beyoncé, named the sides of Assa Traoré, a controversial figure of the fight against racism in France, which has received the prize ” Global Good “. “Their voices are being heard and that you can prove to their ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. (…) We must continue to do together, to keep fighting for each other, and we nurture one another, because there are people who rely on us. “

Two weeks ago, the former star of “Destiny’s Child”, has sent a letter to the prosecutor’s office of Kentucky, and asking for justice for Breonna Taylor, an African-American of 26 years, who died after a search, to the surprise of the police in his home on the night of march 13 last.

The 31 July of the next year, Beyoncé will launch her first feature film. Entitled “Black is the King” from the movie, available on Disney +, is going to celebrate black culture and to draw, in particular, from the album ” The Lion King : The Gift “, from the soundtrack of the ” Lion King “, released in the summer of 2019. A year therefore, very committed to the mother of little Blue Ivy.