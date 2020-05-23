Beyoncé, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and other stars wickedly taclées by Lana Del Rey, the singer pushes a big rant

A woman who has not his tongue in his pocket ! If Lana Del Rey has cancelled her european tour at the beginning of the year was able to get a place of choice in the music industry and has many millions of loyal fans around the world, it would seem that the singer of 34 years has reached a point of no return. Very upset by the way some perceive it to be, Lana Del Rey posted a long message on her behalf Instagram and also took the opportunity to clasher publicly some of the other great stars of the music. To be very frank, the interpreter of Summertime Sadness did not mince his words…

In this message, the singer talks about cash : “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicky Minaj and Beyoncé have had songs number 1 about being sexy, don’t wear clothes, kissing and fooling, and then I get back to singing about the fact that I feel beautiful when I’m in love even if the relationship is not perfect or to dance for money without being crucified or accused of making glamorous the abuse ? I’m tired of singers who say that, when in truth I am only a person glamour, who sings the reality of relationships emotionally abusive is very common in the world”.

In this famous message, Lana Del Rey defends its point of view on feminism : “Let this be clear, I am not against feminists but there must be a place in feminism for women who look like me and act like me. The kind of woman who says no but men to understand yes, (…) the kind of woman who sees uproot his own stories and his voice by of the stronger women or men who hate women”. If it is still difficult to know where the singer is coming from, it also announced that it will detail more of his feelings in his next two books of poems. While waiting to discover them, here are the new dates of the festival, Coachella 2020 then shifted to cause the Coronavirus, where Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Aya Nakamura, Calvin Harris and many others are planning to do the show.