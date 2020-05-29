Beyoncé celebrates her birthday with the advance

In the course of the music festival, fans of pop culture have spotted Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the side of the stage during the concert Lizzo.

Moreover, the interpreter of “Truth Hurts” has even spotted the couple during his performance and was completely freaked out, which is understandable. “Swipez and you will not believe your eyes,” she written on Instagram by zooming in on the couple.

How Beyoncé does it to celebrate his birthday today ? It is Impossible to know, but this woman likes to surprise its fans, we know it.