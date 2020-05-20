Beyoncé celebrates the anniversary of Sam Smith! Actually Beyoncé

On her official website, Beyoncé share on a daily basis the names and photos of the artists and personalities she loves celebrating their birthday. In this month of may, the interpreter of “Singles Ladies” was thus put forward, Grace Jones, Malcolm X, Lena Waithe, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder but also… Sam Smith!

On 19 may, the british artist has celebrated its 28 years. Beyoncé has chosen to illustrate this lovely attention by a photo of the singer while he was still a child. It is a cliché school.

For his part, Sam Smith also posted a photo of her child on his or her behalf Instagram (in the story) by saying simply that he had just celebrated his birthday.