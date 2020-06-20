BEYONCÉ CELEBRATES THE DAY OF EMANCIPATION WITH A NEW SONG, “BLACK PARADE”

Beyonce ends on the 16th of June with a big surprise.

On Friday night, Beyoncé has made his return with his new song ” Black Parade “. The triumphal hymn is a statement with the Black of excellence, and has been published in honor of the feast of the history that commemorates the end of slavery in the united States.

Above the bass line, percussion, Queen Bey, in honor of their ancestors, while celebrating the resilience of its people.

“Trust me you gone need a army of Rubber bullets rebonding of me “, sings

“Happy Day Of The Emancipation Weekend!!! I hope that we can continue to share the joy and joy in each other, even in the middle of the fight. Continue to remember our beauty, our strength and our power “, she wrote on Instagram. “‘The BLACK PARADE’ famous, as well as your voice and your joy, and will be for the benefit of small businesses owned by Blacks. “

The proceeds of the song will be donated to the fund BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, which supports small businesses owned by Blacks. Beyoncé has also shared a directory of businesses owned by Blacks in categories such as beauty, fashion, the arts, restaurants, etc ..