Beyoncé congratulates Megan Thee Stallion for his place as number 1

The title Savage cased for several weeks and has just reached the top of the podium Billboard Hot 100this is the first time for Megan Thee Stallion. On a remix of “Savage” Queen B had been invited to lay his flow, the profits had been donated to a charitable association in the city of Houstonthe Texas, they are both from.

The rap game is packed with stories often trash where the race-to-the buzz is queen but there are also beautiful gestures between artists, to congratulate, Beyoncé sent to Megan a huge bouquet of peonies with a small word :

Congrats on your number one Queen, Love, B. Congratulations your number 1, Love, B.

Megan has légendé the photo : “We made it, thank you Queen @beyonce”

Megan has not forgotten his fans and also thanked :

This is our first time, but this will surely not be our last ! I love you all so much.

