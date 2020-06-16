Beyonce: daughter Blue Ivy Carter receives a first nomination at the BET Awards! In Reality Beyoncé

The talent of Blue Ivy Carter is welcomed

Blue Ivy Carter has already received an award in December 2019. Your presence ur “Brown Skin Girl” has been noticed and praised by the critics, but also by the fans. Nominated for the Soul Train Awards, Blue Ivy has won the prize Ashford & Simpson Songwritter”s Award.

Last year, Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé had given about the early stages of Blue Ivy Carter in music : “Oh my god. This album is amazing. I can’t change it from the opus, of course, I am not objective, but it is amazing and that Blue is part of the project, is impressive. “