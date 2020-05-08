Beyonce : daughter Blue Ivy, fan impressed by LeBron James

The show must go onsang in the group Queen in 1991 ! Always bereaved by the death of Kobe Bryant, the NBA has reclaimed its rights. Sunday, Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy attended a clash between the two teams of Los Angeles. The star of the Lakers, LeBron Jamesmet his young fan at the end of the meeting…

The derby of Los Angeles took place on Sunday, march 8, 2020. The Clippers received the Lakers in their lair common to the Staples Center. Several celebrities went there to attend the match. Among them was Jay-Z, accompanied by his eldest daughter, 8 years old, Blue Ivy.

Sitting in the first rowcourtside language NBA), father and daughter enjoyed the best view possible on wooden floors and they followed the meeting with caution. At the end of the game, LeBron James has praised his friend Jay-Z and Blue Ivy. Shy and impressed by the athlete, the small had a brief conversation with him.

The Lakers have beaten their opponents by the score of 112 to 103. LeBron James, second best scorer of his team, scored 28 points.