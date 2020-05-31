Beyoncé demands justice for George Floyd, the american stars share their emotion | The thread of the regions | News | The Right

“We need justice for George Floyd,” says the singer in this video is fifty seconds, posted in the night from Friday to Saturday on Instagram, with 147 million subscribers.

“We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and écoeurés”, she expressed on a background of piano notes. “I’m not talking about people of color. Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I’m sure you feel hopeless of racism that exists in America today.”

“We can no longer look the other way,” added the celebrity, 38-year-old, herself african-american. “George is our family (…) because he is American. Too many times we have seen these murders are violent, and no consequence”.

“Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from done,” she estimated.

A link added on his profile Instagram direct you to his official website, which displays a photo of George Floyd and dominated by the hashtag #Wecantbreathe (We can no longer breathe), in reference to the last words of Mr. Floyd, begging the white policeman who kept his knee on her neck to release its grip.

The petition launched on the website Change.org to seek justice, and to which Beyoncé invites users to participate, has already collected over 7 million signatures, the petition that had registered the most support in the history of the site, said the latter. It has also been relayed by the stars Ariana Grande and Cardi B.

Other american celebrities are raised to denounce the death of George Floyd.