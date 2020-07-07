Beyoncé disciple of satan ? A politician serious revelations about the singer

A new conspiracy theory about the identity of Beyoncé Knowles in One of the social networks. K. W. Killer reveals to us that not only Beyoncé has falsified her identity, but also is a disciple of satan. He says that Beyonce is not african-american.

K. W. Killer is an american politician and a candidate in the parliamentary elections. Evokes the serious allegations against Beyoncé. According to their theory, Beyoncé has spoofed their name, due to her celebrity status, and that she is a disciple of satan. We can see in his writings on the social networks : “Beyonce is not African-American. It is just advertising. His real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian […] Beyoncé, no one is being fooled !”.

Then he adds : “This is all part of the program “Deep State” of George Soros and his allies in the Black movement of the Life of the Subject. CAREFUL, you’re warned !”

On the other hand, the politician says that the song Beyoncé’s “Training” is “a coded message for the secret of the globalists”.

“The song shows clearly that it is demonic and promised a worship to the churches satanic of Alabama and Louisiana. She keeps symbols of satanists in your bag”.

In “The training”, Beyoncé sings : “I could be a Bill Gates Black in the future”. It was not necessary any more for KW Miller, to see a new plot. “Four years later, in the year 2020, the movement Black Lives Matter is to terrorize the country and, at the same time, Bill Gates advocates for a vaccine against the Covid-19”.

The candidate, a strong supporter of Donald Trump, judging by the hashtag #Trump2020 and #MAGA used again and again in your page, has concluded his diatribe, accusing the personalities of black to cultivate a form of victimization in place “in order to raise the black community”.