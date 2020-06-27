Beyoncé does she secretly attended to his partner, “Baby Boy” with Sean Paul?

Even fans of Beyoncé’s sweet to know that she does not have a very long history of encounters. Throughout his time in the spotlight, she has not had a single relationship confirmed. But this has never stopped the tabloid press to falsify the rumors of love.

They have been linked to the singer Lemonade to many different people over the years, including his partner, “Baby Boy” with Sean Paul. Here, we will delve into the rumors, and to more closely examine their relationship.

(L-R) Beyonce and Sean Paul | Albert L. Ortega / . North america; Steven Ferdman; . North america

The history of Beyonce and Sean Paul

Beyoncé knew Sean Paul for some time, when she was tapped for ” Baby Boy “, a piece inspired by the reggae, which appears on his solo debut, Dangerously In Love (2003).

As Sean Paul said in the MOBO of the TV in 2014, she and her group Destiny’s Child, had opened one of his broadcasts of previous years. After that, he said, Beyoncé has begun to reach out to more of their concerts. Once she has seen all the success of his hit, “Gimme the Light”, from 2002, was asked to work together on a song that would become ” Baby Boy “, according to Sean Paul.

The track has been a great success in its output, spending nine weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and the propulsion of the artists of greater importance. Has been reinforced by a music video raunchy that has reached over 100 million views on YouTube to date.

Even if Beyonce and Sean Paul will not appear in any scene together, the nature flirty words has caused rumors that they went out together. The information you have stated, then, that Beyoncé was going to be in a break with JAY-Z at the time, with which he had started in 2002.

Rumors of meetings between Beyoncé and Sean Paul have intensified

When the time came to sing the song at the MTV VMA 2003, there were rumors that JAY-Z would be prohibited for Sean Paul get up on stage with Beyoncé. None of them has addressed the rumors at the time, but in an interview with RapFix Live in 2012, Sean Paul has called the allegations “crazy”.

“I knew JAY-Z before you know it,” he continued (via MTV News). “The general public has skyrocketed in some things. “

Explaining why he has not dispelled previous rumors, the artist “Temperature” has said that he wanted to take advantage of the free advertising.

“I’ve stayed silent for years because he was doing his job. It was not only a lot of controversy, ” he continued. “This is an amazing artist, the song was number 1 for nine weeks, so this was a very special moment for me and for dancehall. “

Sean Paul and Beyonce Knowles | KMazur / WireImage

Sean Paul has doubled your comments

In the earlier interview with MOBO TV, Sean Paul was invited to explain his relationship with Beyonce and rumors of meetings about them. He called her a beautiful woman, but he said: “Nothing has ever happened with me and her, except a great song. “

For her part, Beyoncé never addressed the rumors. Usually not your personal life, especially in regards to their relationships. She has kept most of his relationship with JAY-Z in the press before he married her in a secret ceremony in 2008. They are now a family of five people, who live far from the center of attention whenever possible.

