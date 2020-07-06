Beyoncé : Fake identity, satanic worship, a politician accused

Romantic relationships, pregnancies, divorces… a lot of rumors about celebrities. Beyoncé is the subject of a new and more serious. An american politician says to know your true identity and accuses him of being a satanist.

The author of these wild allegations is called KW Miller. The political republican candidate for Congress, is a support of the president of Donald Trump. Sunday, 5 July 2020, has posted two tweets about Beyoncé’s. According to him, the superstar is hiding his true identity to his fans. She pretends to be african-american, and there is no call, not even Beyoncé. His real name, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (Carter is the name of the family of her husband, Jay-Z), would be, according to him, a scam.

“Beyoncé is not even african-american. She pretends to all the hype. His real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian, written by KW Miller. It is all part of the agenda of the deep State [concept politique qui désigne, au sein de l’État, une hiérarchie parallèle ou une ligue, qui détient secrètement le pouvoir décisionnel, manipulant ainsi l’Ëtat de droit, NDLR] Soros [[[[George Sorosthe billionaire and philanthropist, Hungarian-american, a regular target of the extreme right, and he said that he was going to have a link with the movement Black Lives Matter, ED.] for the movement Black Lives Matter. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE WARNED !“

Going a step further in their theories complotistes, adds : “I hope that all of you know the song of Beyoncé Training it was a message encrypted secret sent to all the universalists ? In the song, she admits clearly that she is wrong and who attends the churches of satanists located in the States of Alabama and Louisiana. She keeps the symbols satanic in your bag.“