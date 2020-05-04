Beyoncé : Feline ultrastylée with the stars of Rupaul’s Drag Race

Again this year, Beyoncé has treated her followers Instagram, thanks to a parade of looks virtual. The show has taken over the last weekend. The superstar was in the mood feline for the Christmas party of his brand of jewelry preferred.

Beyoncé has more than 136 million subscribers on Instagram. The singer, 38-year-old and wife of Jay-Z has released new photos this Sunday December 22, 2019. The images were taken on Monday 16 December in Los Angeles, during the evening of Christmas jewellery brands Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira.

The event took place at the Blind Dragon, a karaoke bar located on the famous Sunset Boulevard. Beyoncé went with her mother, Tina Knowlesand her friend Kelly Rowland, with whom she formed formerly of the group Destiny’s Child (Michelle Williams was the third member).

For the occasion, the voice star of the movie The Lion King (released in France on 17 July 2019) wore an outfit with the leopard pattern composed of a corset, a pencil skirt and gloves, all signed Duckie Confetti.