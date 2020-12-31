CELEBRITIES

BEYONCÉ GAVE HER FRIENDS A PERFECT GIFT TO CLOSE 2020: A MIDDLE FINGER NECKLACE

Beyoncé gave her friends a necklace that literally puts the middle finger on 2020 – we all agree it’s been a terrible leap year for about a billion reasons.

Queen Bey’s cousin Angie Beyonce posted a photo of the precious necklace: a lot of diamonds create a hand that makes the middle finger, but which you can also read 2020. That is, brilliant!

 

A post shared by Angie Beyince (@angiebeyince)

” Beyonce gave all of her girls this fantastic 2020 custom necklace,” wrote Angie in the post caption.

“🖕 2020 is a middle finger hand and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it, my eyes filled with tears because it is both funny and deeply sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs. but overall it was really weird. Let’s hope 2021 is good for the world 🌎 🙏 #nye #beyonce ”

Beyoncé recently talked about how this difficult year has profoundly changed her during an interview with British Vogue :

” It would be difficult to live life in a pandemic and the current social turmoil without being changed. I have learned that my voice is clearer. I really care about this time with my family and my new goal is to slow down and get rid of things. stressful from my life “.

She added: ” I released Lemonade on the Formation World Tour, I gave birth to twins, I performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, I did another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back to back. It was heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and portraying my culture in the best way I know. Now I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy. “

