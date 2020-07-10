Beyoncé Giselle takes an initiative to highlight black culture

Beyoncé Giselle is a woman, closely linked not only to the african culture, but also to those who live there, the african. Definitely the mother of Blue is considered as purely black.

Therefore, to value the african culture at their level and in their own way, the american star takes the initiative to produce a film that shows the reality of the black world.

This is the first movie from the superstar of Gni US. In collaboration with the house of Disney, this film is a film of the wedding of Jay-Z .

Inspired by the songs of the album “the tea king: “the Gift” an album released in the year 2019 and the film of the Lion King in which Beyoncé lent her voice to the character of Nala “Black is the king” it is a tribute to the black culture.

It is on his web site and his account of Instagram, the artist and actress has announced the brand new water. An excerpt from the feature length film will be available on the 31 of July in the streaming platform, Disney +.

On Instagram, the star has delivered what they had in heart to make discover the world of the african culture in a modern format, and conveys a Universal message.

“This film is a story through the centuries To instruct and reconstruct our present. A story about the way in which people put aside and broken represents both an extraordinary gift and a proposal for the future” says to Disney in a press release quoted by the website justJared.

According to several u.s. media, the Star had signed a contract of 100 million dollars with Disney to produce three movies premiere. Wow! The heavy wait of the star african-american.