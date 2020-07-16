Beyoncé : Has 8 years old, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter won a prestigious award

In only 8 years of age, the daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z became the youngest winner of the BET Awards, which were held on June 28, 2020.

In fact, Blue Ivy Carter has won a prize for the title of ” Brown Skin Girl, in which he participated with his mother, Wizkid and St JHN. As a reminder, this is one of the soundtracks for the remake of the Lion King (The Lion King : The Gift in the original version), directed by Disney.

If Blue Ivy can be proud of herself, the eldest daughter of the couple, Carter was unable to receive his award on the stage. This year, the prestigious ceremony of the BET Awards took place virtually, because of the containment and the spread of the Covid-19 in the united States.

Keep in mind that Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé were imposed in the face of Alicia Keys, Ciara, or Lizzo.