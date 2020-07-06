Beyoncé has been accused of cultural appropriation… Kelly Rowland was spending too much…

The singer Beyonce in her movie Black is the King Brand/Starface



July 6, 2020

Ryan Adams apologizes for her behavior towards women

A year after he was accused by a dozen women – including his ex-wife, Mandy Moore – mental cruelty and

the harassment, Ryan Adams has apologized. While in the beginning it was argued that the facts were ” not submitted “, this time, he assumed.

“All I can say is that I am sorry. It’s as simple as that. This period of isolation and reflection allowed me to realize that I had to make major changes in my life. […] I have passed the stage where I excuserai only to leave me in peace, and I know very well that there is no excuse on my part is not likely to be accepted by those I have done wrong. I realized the consequences of my actions, I did some introspection and tried to find the truth behind all this “, wrote the musician a letter to the Daily Mailadding that he had also found the path of sobriety.

Kelly Rowland has very nearly end up in ruins because of their spending

In the beginning of her career, Kelly Rowland didn’t know how to manage your money. The lead singer of Destiny’s Child, spent without counting, and, literally, since he has not been able to find himself in ruins. “That is for the hairstyle, the wardrobe, the car, my house, all those stupid things… I was a “rich and poor”, ” said Kelly Rowland on YouTube in an interview with the pastor,

Erwin McManus.

If you have output, that is to say, on the advice of a friend who told him to give to others, regardless of the condition of your bank account. “The following week, things began to happen. Of the good things,” added the friend of Beyoncé.

Beyoncé accused of cultural appropriation, his mother defends

Some have accused Beyoncé of appropriating african culture with their latest album visual Black Is The King. A heresy by his mother, who recalled that his daughter, getting caught by the inheritance. On Instagram, as spotted

Metrothe singer’s mother has explained that her daughter “has worked with dancers, filmmakers, etc, africans “and that” to say that it is a facade, does that discredit the work of these people.”

And to add : “it is really sad that the women who shout the loudest “to protect the woman in black”, are those who are trying to demolish it. The girls wake up !!!! […] Your job is to change the debate ! To show that we have not started as slaves, but that we were the kings and queens before being forced into slavery. “