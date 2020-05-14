Beyoncé has teased the face of a woman who was talking with Jay-Z ?

On Wednesday, Beyonce was with Jay-Z attend a basketball game in Oakland. One evening in particular, punctuated by an encounter that is currently the buzz on the social networks…

The super couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z has a new release noticed. Wednesday, 5 June 2019, the singer of 37 years, and the rapper 49-year-old were in Oakland, in the suburbs of San Francisco, to attend a basketball game between the team of the Golden State Warriors, the Toronto Raptors. Sitting ringside, the parents of Blue Ivy (7 years) and the twins, Rumi, and Sir (2 years) have appeared happy and accomplices in front of the cameras. The first, which just officially join the clan very closed hollywood stars billionaires, was wearing black. His wife had meanwhile opted for an elegant dress-beige.

During this game, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been approached by a mysterious brunette who was seen exchanging some words, in particular with the rapper. This is from Nicole Curran, the wife of the majority owner of the Golden State Warriors, Joe Lacob. In a video that has been taken, and continues to make the buzz on social networks, Nicole Curran is seen bending its head over Beyoncé to discuss with Jay-Z And according to several fans of the singer, there would be little doubt that the latter was somewhat nettled by this “trapped inside”.

Jay-Z and Beyonce are courtside for Game 3 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Yet when you reflect on it well, it can be seen on the video that Beyonce seemed rather pleased by this exchange with Nicole Curran, referring to then all his concentration on the match that was played. But because it is public knowledge that Jay-Z has been unfaithful during their marriage, and that many women chasing him, the fans of Queen B can not help see here of animosity and an insult to the singer. An illusion ?

On Instagram, Nicole Curran has in any case said of his side that there was no problem between her and Beyoncé. “We should all help and we support each other”, she wrote in the caption of a capture where it appears next to the singer during a basketball game. A direct way to speak to all the fans of Beyoncé who saw her an evil eye…