Beyoncé, her confidence shattering on her miscarriage

In a new interview, Beyoncé has agreed to respond directly to some questions from his fans, making confidences, exceptional sections painful of his life…

Beyoncé doesn’t mention often his private life to the media. However, the singer, 38-year-old has agreed to answer questions directly from his fans for the January issue of 2020 the american version of the magazine “IT“.

While his fans asked him various questions via social networks or by email on the secrets of his success, on his collaborations mode, or even about its activities or favorite dishes, one of them asked him if it was not too “disappointed” not to have won awards for its title, “Lemonade”. The wife of Jay-Z responded that it didn’t really matter in his eyes. “I started to look for a deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. The success seems to me different now. I learned that all the pain and loss are in fact a gift,” she confided.

The famous interpreter of “Crazy in Love” has continued making revelations exceptional about the miscarriage she had to endure before giving birth to her daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012. “Miscarriages have taught me that I had first me mother before you can be the mother of someone else. Then I had Blue, and the search for a purpose was more profound. I’m dead and I’m born again in this relationship, and my search for identity has become stronger,” she continued.

“Being number one is not my priority”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have experienced the arrival of their eldest daughter as a true moment of grace. The rapper 50-year-old had also mentioned in his song “Glory” the hope he had placed in the pregnancy of his wife when she was expecting Blue Ivy. “All the suffering of these false starts, I prayed so hard for this to be the last”, sang it. In June 2017, Beyoncé was also in the world the twins Sir and Rumi. “After having had a difficult pregnancy, I took a year for me to focus on my health”, she admitted.

The singer has ended her interview confident that”to be “number one” was no longer in (its) priority” after you have lived through these difficult trials. “My real victory is to create art and leave a footprint that I will survive. It is rewarding,” she concluded.

Has to read also : The daughter of Beyoncé won a prize at only 7 years old