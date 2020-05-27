Beyoncé : Her daughter Blue Ivy impresses with her dancing skills

On stage, Beyoncé is a war machine, perfectly mastering her choreography, as she proved again during his last participation at the festival Coachella. The star of 37 years has obviously passed his sense of the show to her daughter Blue Ivy. The young 7-year old daughter took part in the spectacle of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Los Angeles, and it was perfect !

The u.s. site TMZ has unveiled a video recording of the recital of the young lady on the occasion of the annual event of the academy of dance, said Spring Concert. It was the theme Colors. Blue Ivy, john bright, and sneakers to the feet, has danced three times during the show. She danced to the sound of one of the songs of his illustrious mom : Before I Let Go. A title that you can hear in the documentary of the star, Homecoming, available on the platform of Netflix. At the end of one of his speeches, she has impressed the audience present in the room performing perfectly a big difference !

Beyoncé, who of her marriage with the rapper billionaire, Jay-Z is also the mother of twins, Sir, and Rumi (born in June 2017), is very proud of his eldest daughter. It was, for example, proposed to Blue Ivy to appear in the video for his song Training. The girl, look-alike of her mother, has a strong character and a marked taste for the light. The coming years promise to be particularly intense…