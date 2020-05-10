Beyoncé: her daughter Blue Ivy is a future star – Actu Beyoncé

Born on June 12, 2017, the sex of the twins has long been the subject of questioning on the part of internet users. Then a girl or a boy? It is the mom of Beyoncé, and the grandmother of the new-born, Tina Knowles, who responded to the questions that taraudaient the fans. This last has commented on the publication with these words: “Hello Sir, Carter and Rumi Carter, boy and girl, what a blessing”.

A pregnancy complicated for Beyoncé, who revealed in his documentary Netflix have undergone an emergency caesarean section to give birth to twins. The latter had had to stay a few days in the hospital for observation for minor health problems, according to the magazine Gala.

Beyoncé is the daughter of Tina Turner?

After the presentation of the child to Beyoncé, see who the star is the spiritual daughter. The mother of Beyoncé is of course well-known and answers to the name of Tina Knowles. But many consider that Beyoncé has similarities with another Tina: Tina Turner.

Already, there are more than 10 years, Jim Farber of the Daily News was praise for the pop star, and celebrated the family: “Beyoncé has heard of the vocal cords as hard as steel. When the melody for the horn fades, she begins to hover over the melody with ease, athletic. The way Beyoncé used her body intensified the feeling of triumph. With her hair in braids Medusa teased, rolling basin perpetual and legs long enough for that Tina Turner is proud of the presence of Beyoncé punctuates his song with an exclamation point.”

Beyoncé, like Alicia Keys is so often compared to the priestess of Rock & Roll, Tina Turner.