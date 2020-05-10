Beyoncé : Her daughter Blue Ivy sings in the studio, users to fans on Twitter

Viewers in the us were, in fact, had the good surprise to see Blue Ivy, age 7, in the recording for the song Brown Skin Girl on the side of her famous mom. The opportunity to discover the talents of singer of the girl, already very comfortable in the studio. “When I see fathers sing Brown Skin Girl their daughters, know that my own daughter could have the same opportunities and feel good in his skin, to feel that she can have braids or combing his afro, that she can shine in her black skin… that’s why I make music“, he said Beyoncé.