Beyoncé : her daughter Blue Ivy wins her first Award in 8 years !

In the family Carter-Knowles asks the girl ! The offspring of the star couple formed by Beyonce and Jay-Z is on the verge of becoming as famous as its parents. Was only 8 years old, she has just been awarded the prize for “Best duo or group” for the song “Brown Skin Girl” on which she shares a chorus with her mom for the original soundtrack of the film The Lion King.

Blue Ivy : the pride of the family Carter-Knowles

The reactions to the new were numerous on the canvas. In the first line, Tina Knowles, the grand-mother of Blue Ivy. “Congratulations to Blue Ivy for your NAACP Award last night. The youngest artist to win a major price. Grandma is so proud of you. You open the vote to all the lovely little girls black”-does it dedicated to his granddaughter on his account Instagram.