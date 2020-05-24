Beyoncé: her film “Homecoming” snubbed at the Emmy Awards, 2019 – Actu Beyoncé

Saturday 14 September 2019 was held the ceremony of Emmy Awards, 2019 in Los Angeles. This weekend, it was the tv programs which were rewarded. “Homecoming” documentary written, directed and produced by Beyoncé was nominated in six different categories: variety, musical direction, artistic production, composition, production, costume. But the documentary has not obtained any reward.

The documentary of the star traces the preparation of the singer of 38 years at the festival Coachella, for which she has issued two spectacular shows. Touching, moving, and immersive, this film follows the star behind the scenes, even though she has just given birth to her twins. Released April 2019 on Netflix, it was beaten in all categories.

Beyoncé: “Homecoming” snubbed, fans outraged

This failure of Beyoncé at the Emmy Awards is not to the liking of his fans who are outraged on Twitter. For some, it is not conceivable that Beyoncé is “snob me” once again “Beyoncé has once again was snob me already for Lemonade and mtn for homecoming, Beyoncé is the only artist from our generation who works hard and innovates every time, Coachella, it was not just a show of crazy choreography worked, and a service voice perfect.”