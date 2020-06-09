Beyoncé : her rousing talk for the new generation of graduates

Beyoncé has responded to the call of former President Obama and conveyed his wishes to the graduates of 2020. But the singer was not content simply to congratulate the winners. It has sent a powerful and inspiring message that has quickly become viral on social networks…

Beyoncé engages in the movement of Black Lives Matter. And the queen of the Charts has hit a big shot during his speech of ten minutes in a ceremony virtual on YouTube Dear Class of 2020 and that is addressed to graduates from around the world: “You have arrived here in the midst of a global crisis, of a pandemic ( … ), and the expression of the global indignation in the face murder fool of a human being by another black unarmed. And you have still managed. We are so proud of you” said the superstar, evoking so from the beginning of his intervention the murder of George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis on the 25th of May.

“Thank you for using your voice to make heard throughout the world that the lives of a black count“, continued the mother of 3 children before you mention the name of past victims of police killings who “we all left broken”. “This has left the entire country in search of answers“, she continued in a soft voice, before declaring: “You may have noticed that this beating heart collective and positive actions made blow the wind of change and this change starts with you, she said with emotion. You are the answer to a generation’s prayers“.

“Take action !”

Queen Bey went on to discuss the importance of education and values acquired, but she also hired graduates not to be afraid of Chemins de traverse: “You may be able to get things neither your parents nor your grandparents could not dream for themselves. ”

“There has been a pivotal period in my life when I chose to create my own company a few years ago. The entertainment industry is still very sexist“, she pointed out, believing to have had few female role models in which to find himself. ” There were not enough black women at the table, she started, which meant that I had to cut my own wood and make my own table“. A successful enterprise now of the success that we know…

The inspiring speech of Beyoncé ended on these words: “What the world will look like in ten or twenty years, will be part of your responsibility ask you to seize this moment […] you are not alone, let you guide by the power of the collective, don’t talk about what you like to do, don’t just dream, do not talk about failures of the other, act! […] This is a crucial time in our history and your life; the earth tears off the bandage so we can see our wounds. So that we can see and treat. It is there that true healing can begin. […] Now you can lead us into a world where it is the humanity that will be celebrated. […] Continue to push, forget the fear, forget your doubts, and keep betting on yourself…”

The vibrant message quickly became viral on social networks. Published on the account Instagram of Beyoncé, the video has 8 million views in a handful of hours and the users have praised the speech, wise and inspirational singer. “Beyoncé president“, could be read in thousands of comments. Beyonce 2024?