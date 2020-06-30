Beyoncé, Hilaria Baldwin… The celebrities who have talked about their miscarriages

In social networks, on tv or in the press, the celebrities are very often based on very personal topics. If a spontaneous abortion is difficult to live, Beyoncé, Hilaria Baldwin, or even Shay Mitchell has already delivered on the subject after you have been a victim.
If many stars are currently pregnant, in the image of Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Katy Perry or Emma Roberts, the path to motherhood can sometimes be fraught with pitfalls… A couple of days ago, Kimberly Van Der Beek, was the victim of a fifth abortion in ten years. In Instagram, her husband had entrusted to him : “Once more, 17 weeks later… the soul, that we are delighted to welcome the world had lessons to our family not to join us in a body physically alive.” If the mother of five children, has had to deal with this drama, as other stars are also passed through here…
Now the mother of three children, Blue Ivy (8 years), and Mr. Carter and Rumi (3 years), Beyoncé has also suffered a miscarriage. A couple of years ago, the wife of Jay-Z said : “Abortions have taught me that I had to get to the mother before being able to be the mother of someone. Then I had Blue and my search for my aim is to be more deep.“For her part, Hilaria Baldwin has done two miscarriages. After you have revealed that have lost a baby in April of 2019, the wife of Alec Baldwin had trusted him with the joy of being pregnant again in September. In November 2019, Hilaria Baldwin, however, had shared on Instagram : “We are very sad to share today that we learned that our baby died at four months. We also want to tell you that despite the fact that do not go well today, is going to come. We are fortunate that our four babies in a perfect state of health and we will not forget him.“
“The impression that your body hates you”
If in October of 2019, the former star of Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell, became a mom for the first time, she had given a year before have also been a victim of abortion : “I was 14 weeks. At this point, I had no idea that the percentage of abortions (…) I know that other women and other friends who have gone down a path much more difficult. It is really hard, because you feel broken as a woman, and this is not a great feeling.“It became a mother at the age of 32 years, the singer Pink has from his side was the victim of many miscarriages, for the first time in 17 years. For USA todayRosa had entrusted to him : “When this happens to a woman or a girl, you have the impression that your body hates you and that your body is broken, that is not doing what it’s supposed to do.” Writing songs is the best way of the star to cope with their experiences “painful.“
