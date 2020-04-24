Beyoncé identifies groups receiving 6 million dollars of assistance for the coronavirus – betanewsfr – Betanews.fr

By The Associated Press

Beyoncé is focusing its relief efforts against sars coronavirus on the organizations that help communities of color hard hit by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The superstar announced on Thursday that his charitable organization BEYGood joined with the campaign Start Small of Twitter Jack Dorsey to provide $ 6 million in relief funds to a variety of groups working to meet the basic needs in cities such as Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.

“Communities of color are suffering in epic proportions due to the pandemic of COVID-19,” said a statement on the website of the singer. “The communities starved of funds for education, health care and housing are now faced with infection rates and deaths alarming.”

Part of the money will be used to support the efforts of the University of California at Los Angeles and the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide services to mental well-being in cities hard hit. The money also goes to organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Bread of Life, World Central Kitchen, and more.