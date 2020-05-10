Beyoncé, in a war legal, says that his daughter Blue Ivy is a “cultural icon”

The queen of pop use of all means to obtain the greatest possible rights to drop the name of her daughter Blue Ivy.

If we are to believe the official documents obtained Tuesday 24 September 2019 by the website The Blast, Beyoncé has accumulated a maximum of the arguments against the wedding planner Wendy Morales in the case to drop the name of her daughter Blue Ivy. The singer and her husband Jay-Z had planned to drop the rights for the name of their daughter from her birth in 2012, but the couple was soon met opposition in its procedures. In fact, Wendy Morales was opposed to their approach, since it possesses a company event specialized in the organization of weddings called Blue Ivy since 2009, three years before the birth of the small : “Legal think Beyoncé should not be allowed to qualify the name of her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, because it to a company event with the same name”, is said in the documents.

“ Blue Ivy has reached a significant level of world-renowned “

In these cases of justice consulted by The Blast, Beyoncé, using all the means at its disposal to discredit his opponent, adds that Wendy Morales does, that”a small business, with only three regional offices and a handful of employees”. His daughter, in comparison, is a “cultural icon” : “Blue Ivy has reached a significant level of world-famous, very particular for his young age. (…) With such a factor, Blue Ivy Carter could certainly become the face of a brand”.

Was this, she had added the argument that “customers could be lost from a company specializing in the organization of weddings, and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world”. Wendy Morales replied that such an argument is unnecessary, and should be denied in its entirety”. The lawyers of the star also pointed out that the request only concerned the name “Blue Ivy Carter” and name the simple name “Blue Ivy”.

Read also : Beyoncé appeals to his daughter Blue Ivy, his look-alike for her new video