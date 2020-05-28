Beyoncé in the dictionary

The dictionary The Petit Robert, 2021 will be available in bookstores on June 5, 2020 and we already reveals the words that will make their entry in the dico. There are words very used for the health crisis, current : “Covid”, “déconfinement”, “gesture barrier”, “patient zero” or “herd immunity” appeared in the new digital edition of the Petit Robert, 2021, but not yet in the paper version .

Other words of the life make their entrance as "story", "sexting", "polyamour", "collapsologie" or "mocktail" ( cocktail without alcohol ) , "iftar" ( meal of breaking the fast of Ramadan ) .

As for the picture dictionary, our beloved queen Beyoncé will land in 2021 ! This is not the only star who enters the pantheon of words, as can also be seen, Lady Gagathe ecological activist Greta Thunbergbritish Prime minister Boris Johnsonthe browser François Gabartthe director Jean – Jacques Annaud or the cartoonist Riss .