Beyoncé is going to receive a humanitarian award at the BET Awards

This award is the result of the many humanitarian initiatives carried out by Beyoncé. In particular, through its foundation, BeyGOOD.

The 20th edition of the BET awards will be held this Sunday, June 28, in Los Angeles. And this year Queen Bey it will be the center of attention. With no less than four nominations under his belt, the superstar will also give an honorary award. Of his many works of charity of the singer will have success Nipsey hustle-and-Bustle, and you receive the Humanitarian Awards.

Beyoncé : the years of the works of charity

It must be said that Bey multiply humanitarian actions for several years. With his foundation BeyGOODcreated in 2013 in order to support a maximum of associations, involved in all kinds of initiatives.

But also through their generous donations, or partnerships with the NGOS already well-established. This is the case of UNICEF, the sides of which have been launched in 2017, the campaign ” BeyGOOD4Burundi “. With the purpose of promoting access to drinking water in the country.

More recently, on the occasion of the “day of emancipation” Beyoncé has even released their new song, ” Black Parade “. A title commitment, pro black “excellence” and that 100% of the proceeds were donated to the ” owners of black small businesses.”

We could go on for a long time on this topic, as the list of his charitable activities is long, but the information to keep in mind is that there is nothing surprising in this election. The interpreter of “Training” is on the bench of philanthropists for a moment, and it was time for a trophy is awarded to prove it.

On the other hand, in view of his four nominations, it could be that she is going not only with this symbolic prize. Then…