Beyonce is his remix of “Savage” and the fans become crazy

Beyonce has taken over the “Savage” of Megan Thee Stallion with a remix, which has clearly excited the fans.

Every time Beyonce done anything, it usually becomes viral and this trend is spreading definitely on Twitter. This is the case today, for example, where Beyonce does something, and this something happens to be a big remix of “Savage” of Megan Thee Stallion.

Beyonce was the singer of the background on this title, which has upped the level a notch, in addition to the two verses that she has added to the song. If you have not heard this yet, do so here first of course. Now that you have listened, you know that on the first verse, Beyonce brings out its bars, in force, and with a debit to the height. It makes it seem much too easy, and that all the world may wonder how it is possible to manage easily the switch between the rap and the singing.

Beyonce raps in the first verse of the remix of “Savage” :

Hips TikTok when I dance

It is that demon time, she might start year OnlyFans

Big B and that B stand for Bandz

If you wanna seem some real ass, baby here’s your chance

I said left cheek, right cheek, drop it low when I swang

Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game

I be poppin’ my frame, gang, gang, gang, gang

If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby you don’t feel my pain

Please don’t get me hype, write my name in ice

Can’t argue with these lazy bitches, I just raise my price

I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater

And my mama was a savage, n***has got this shit from Tina

Translation :

Hips TikTok when I dance

In this time of demons, it can create a OnlyFans

Big B and the B mean Bandz

If you want to have the air of a true con, baby, here’s your chance

I said left cheek, right cheek, drop it low when I balance myself

The Texas in this game, puts you in the challenge

I’m going to blow my frame, gang, gang, gang, gang

If you do swings not to put a jean, baby, you don’t feel my pain

Please, don’t make me hype, write my name in the ice

I can’t argue with these bitches lazy, I do that increase my price

I’m a boss, I’m a leader, I pull up in my two-seater

And my mother was a wild n***received this shit from Tina

In the second verse, Beyonce adds a little more rhythm and song to the mix :

I heard they askin’ for the queen to bring some cameras in here

I’m a bad bitch, she a savage, no comparison in here

I my flip my hair and look back while I twerk in the mirror

All this money in the room think there’s some scammers in here

I’m coming straight up out that third eye, whip the whip like I skrrted

Wood grain we swervin’, keepin’ his mind all on these curves

Cup fly like a bird, cold on ’em like brrr

Always keep my word, no I don’t do crosswords

Translation :

I have heard that they asked the queen to bring cameras here

I’m a bad bitch, it is a wild, there is no comparison possible

I go back to my hair and I look back while I twerk in the mirror

All of this money in this room think that there are scammers

I come directly through the third eye, I’m walking as if I had skru

The grain of the wood that we run, keeping the head on these curves

The coupe flies like a bird, cold on them as brrr

I still hold my word, no I don’t do crossword puzzles

BeyHive is distributed in mass on twitter, and we have received many reactions to the above, including some from fellow artists, such as Lil Sin X (but given that he was born on the internet, it seems to react to everything).

We have compiled below some of the best reactions of fans to the to hard-hitting Beyonce.

Why Beyoncé take over this girl song like this! I mean these vocals are giving me Destiny’s Child/Dangerously in Love vibes! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 29, 2020

Beyoncé and @theestallion about to make me get in my car and drive around the block 272 times. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 29, 2020

I’m sorry break… So you telling me we got a Megan Thee Stallion x Beyoncé – Savage Remix and we are also going to get a Doja Cat x Nicki Minaj – Say So Remix?!? Am currently looking at summer: pic.twitter.com/YylAVPzCeA — jess. (@jessdoitttt_) April 29, 2020