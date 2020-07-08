Beyoncé is still accused of cultural appropriation !

Beyoncé is at the center of a big scandal. After you have completed the film noir is the King, she accuses him of cultural appropriation !

The film noir Is the King of Beyoncé has been highly criticized. It is he is accused of cultural appropriation ! Tina Knowles, her mother is in the final ! The installation MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

Is the surprise that no one expected ! Beyoncé will soon unveil his film Black is the King in Disney +, the 31 next July. The film is a tribute to the black race.

But Black Is the King of Beyoncé is divided. Some users are very happy and can’t wait to find out. Only here, other internet users are not satisfied by the project of the international singer.

Well, yes ! Then comes in the midst of the struggle against racism in the united States. Stack hair during the denunciation of the racial injustices.

Then, necessarily, for the haters of Beyonce, no doubt ! All of this is the piper. It is stealing, then the black culture.

These charges are serious for Tina Knowles, her mother. It has, therefore, took the word in social networks in order to put an end to all these criticisms.

Beyoncé, in the heart of a great controversy

Then, she says that her daughter “working with dancers, filmmakers, etc african. Therefore, to say that is a facade, does that discredit the work of these people. “

Tina then continues :” It is really sad that the women who shout the loudest “protect the woman in black”, are those who are trying to demolish it. The girls wake up !!!! […] His work is, therefore, to change the debate ! “

And that’s not all ! According to the enemies’, this cultural appropriation to make a lot of money. Something that would have been so motivated the great star.

Their fans will not believe their ears ! ” Lol, it is annoying when the argument capitalist about Beyonce, is that no matter what ! Remember his album, “black” , is one of the least sold “.

“So, if it was only to earn money, not to continue to make music highlighting the black race. “

