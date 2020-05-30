Beyonce is urging fans to sign a petition to George Floyd

Beyoncé spoke out against the unfair death of George Floyd with a call to action.

She has shared the message on his Instagram about the murder of Floyd and on the way we, Americans, can do is to “normalize the pain”. While “So What” by Miles Davis was playing in the background, she said that his message was not only for people of color, but for all races. “More killings, senseless human beings “, she said. “George is our family in humanity. It is our family because he is a fellow american. ”

She then ordered her followers to sign the petition change.org asking for justice for Floyd, who was killed during an arrest in which an officer has put the knee on the neck until he cannot breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead at the hospital after the incident. At the time of this writing, the petition had more than 6.3 million signatures and was currently subject to a ceiling of 7 500 000.

The petition indicates that it is trying to attract the attention of the mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman, the four police officers being charged and dismissed immediately. The former officer of the Minnesota Derek Chauvin has been accused of murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree on Friday. However, the other three officers have been fired, but not charged.

Beyoncé has already honored the name of Floyd shortly after his death. On the home page of its Web site, she has posted a photo of Floyd with the caption, “Rest in Power George Floyd”.