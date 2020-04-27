Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy together in the stands of the Super Bowl

Celebrities await each year. Yesterday evening, the Sun Life Stadium in Florida hosted the final of the National Football League, more commonly known by the name Super Bowl. In addition to being a sporting event, bringing together the two teams the most successful in the country, this competition is one of the shows of the most popular of the year.

Sunday 2 February, the singer Demi Lovato, who was back on stage at the Grammy Awards last week, opened the Super Bowl with the singing of the national anthem. Always very moving and solemn occasion in which the Americans love. At half-time, the traditional musical performance this year was provided by the two singers famous : Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. For those few minutes of show inflamed, the columbian artist Shakira has resumed its tubes, the most significant, followed by its sidekick american of puerto rican descent. This half-time was also marked by a vibrant tribute to the basketball player Kobe Bryant, who disappeared last Sunday with her daughter, Gianna.

A family outing for Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Many american celebrities were present in the stands during the national final. Among them, the singer Beyoncé, radiant with a pair of sunglasses, white, one set of green costume, and a full set of high-jewellery Diamond Equalizer, created specifically for her by the designer Valerie Messika. The singer, 38-year-old was accompanied by her husband, rapper Jay-Z, and their daughter, eight-year-old, Blue Ivy.

Model Emily Ratajkowski has also been sighted on the ground, never far from her husband, the film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in 2018.

The actor and american humorist Kevin Hart was also on the field for the Super Bowl, with his wife, model Eniko Parrish.

To support Jennifer Lopez, her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, accompanied by his daughter, Ella Rodriguez, were present. Responsible for warm up the atmosphere before the start of the match, the international, DJ Khaled was also part of the famous spectators of the sporting event.