Beyoncé, Jonas Brothers, Celine Dion… Back on all these tubes which are in fact times

If you are told : “All by myself… Don’t wanna be, all by myself, anymore…” You tell us directly, without hesitating a single second : Celine Dion ! But did you know that this mega tube is actually a recovery ? Yes, she had a flair for the Céline… To sell records, it doesn’t necessarily take out a title unique to get to the top of the charts and it’s the stars of the song have understood it well… Without you everything is a spoiler, we will tell you about the history of “If I were a boy”, “I will always love you” or “Year 3000” ! And if you still want more hits, then you are advised to do a little turn on our playlist of the week special tubes years 2000… 100% guilty pleasure !

Celine Dion – All by myself

That hasn’t already sung/screamed the chorus of “All by myself” home alone, during a little depressing passenger ? (Especially when it’s raining outside and the drops to flow along the windows…) Anyway, all that to say that no, this tube interplanetary Céline Dion is not an original creation… This way, you in the mouth a corner ? “All By Myself” is a cover of singer/songwriter Eric Carmen, which is also the origin of the original soundtrack of Dirty Dancing. (It is a tool to come out for a dinner that…)

Beyoncé – If I were a boy

IT’S TEA TIME ! The story behind this hit of Beyoncé is amazing… “If I were a boy” is a song that was written and performed originally by BC Jean, a young singer very little is known and produced by a certain Toby Gad. Having not finalized his album, the producer would then be “stitched” to this song, and reportedly sold to Beyoncé… Without the consent of our poor BC Jean ! In addition to all that, “If I were a boy” became a tube, which remained for several weeks at the top of the charts… Dirty business !

Britney Spears – I Love Rock’n’roll

2001 is the year of all successes for Britney Spears which then comes out his third album, simply titled Britney. Inside, a cover of the band the Arrows from 1975 : “I love Rock’n’roll”. Made world-famous by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts in 1982, the title will be the same in Crossroads, the first film of Britney Spears ! We love this mix of genres.

Jonas Brothers – Year 3000

Yes, the tube “Year 3000” it was not written by Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas… is a cover of the English band Busted ! But in 2004, when the Jonas Brothers (and their management) decide to regain this title, they make a small change of words that they deem a little too “olé olé” for their teen audience… In the original version, the sentence : “Triple breasted women swim around town totally naked” (Women with three breasts swim around town totally naked) turns into “Girls there with round hair like Star Wars float above the floor” (Girls ‘ hair round like in Star Wars float above the floor) The title will be the first group to reach the top of the charts in the United States with over a million copies sold ! In addition, the cover of this single is a little nugget that we recommend that you go and see ! It would have (almost) been able to land in our selection of the covers of albums by the most stylish of the last 5 years…

Whitney Houston – I will always love you

Who knew that it was Dolly Parton who was the original “I Will Always Love You” ? For the little story (you know you’ve been waiting for) : The title was composed by the singer in 1973 when she had to leave her manager (and, incidentally, her boyfriend of the time). But the title will be a success crazy in 1992 with Whitney Houston and the movie Bodyguard. But that, you already knew that !

One Direction – Teenage Dirtbag

Notice to the Directioners who spend there : “Teenage Dirtbag”that has been taken over by One Direction during the Where we are tour is not an original creation but a recovery of the american group Wheatus. Originally released in 2000, the title has received a small makeover thanks to the boysband ! Do you like it ?